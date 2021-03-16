Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Sells $1,990,938.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.98, for a total value of $1,990,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,108.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AXON traded down $6.68 on Tuesday, reaching $147.03. The company had a trading volume of 409,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

