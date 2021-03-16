B. Riley Boosts Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $55.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $354,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $440,833.17. Insiders have sold a total of 226,710 shares of company stock worth $9,953,925 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zumiez by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Zumiez by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Zumiez by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Zumiez by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 46,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

