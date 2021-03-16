BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 606 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 606 ($7.92).

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Stephen Pearce acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31). Insiders purchased 10,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,829 over the last quarter.

BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 507.20 ($6.63). 5,974,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 481.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 493.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

