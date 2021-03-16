Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Agree Realty worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 676.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 148.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ADC opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

