Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 231.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136,573 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140,067 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,522 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 531,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on URBN. Wedbush upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

URBN stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.