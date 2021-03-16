Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.74 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,264 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,331 shares of company stock worth $22,580,747. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

