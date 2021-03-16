Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 417 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.79.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.66, for a total transaction of $1,307,471.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,856 shares of company stock worth $63,894,135. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $281.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.26 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.98 and its 200 day moving average is $312.94. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

