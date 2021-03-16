Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 768 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,686,000. Grace Capital lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $115.39 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

