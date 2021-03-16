Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.31 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Under Armour worth $23,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.