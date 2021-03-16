Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.40 Million Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $24,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

