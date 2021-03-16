Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.61 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 517,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $24,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.79 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,101 shares of company stock worth $11,825,956. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

