Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.09% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $23,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.04%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.