Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 32,478 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.16% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $25,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,640,000 after buying an additional 244,937 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 327.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SHEN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

