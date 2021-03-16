Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,501 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $24,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Third Security LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LGIH. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In other news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,351. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

