Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 67,679 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $22,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.