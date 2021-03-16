Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 208,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 935,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OZK opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

