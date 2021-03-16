Barclays Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.70 Price Target

Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.44 ($15.81).

Shares of SZU stock opened at €13.67 ($16.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.04. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a fifty-two week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.58.

About Südzucker

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

