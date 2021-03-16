Barclays PLC Has $2.84 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,373 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of HealthEquity worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after purchasing an additional 336,327 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,996,000 after buying an additional 780,916 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,824 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,479,000 after acquiring an additional 580,416 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HQY. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,622,472. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,604.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

