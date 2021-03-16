Barclays PLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in South State were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of South State by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 153,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in South State by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 69,709 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of South State by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,850,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $834,300.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,102 shares of company stock worth $4,077,127. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

