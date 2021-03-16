Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

