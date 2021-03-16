Barclays PLC Sells 28,145 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,155.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.