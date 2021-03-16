Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,271,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $296,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $116,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,197,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 625,799 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,513.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $522,796. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

