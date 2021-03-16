Barclays Raises APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $24.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

APi Group stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. APi Group has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

