Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $559.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.