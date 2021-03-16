Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,090,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the February 11th total of 10,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 78,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,212,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,082,000 after buying an additional 84,275 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. 460,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,901,822. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

