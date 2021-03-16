Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €83.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.66 ($85.48).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €70.56 ($83.01) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.26. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €72.84 ($85.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

