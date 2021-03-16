Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bayer’s earnings met estimates in the fourth quarter of 2020 while revenues missed the same. The company is undertaking several initiatives to strengthen its position across portfolios, efficiency and structural measures including the divestiture of the Animal Health business unit and the Consumer Health brands-Coppertone and Dr. Scholl’s. Bayer also sold its 60% interest in German site services provider, Currenta. Moreover, the recent acquisition of Asklepios will strengthen Bayer’s cell and gene therapy platform. Restructuring initiatives should help the bottom-line. However, Bayer is facing generic competition for many of its products, including the Yaz franchise. Also, Bayer’s dependence on the pharmaceutical segment for growth is concerning.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAYRY. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

