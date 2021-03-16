Beam (BEAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $37.17 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Beam has a market cap of $76.05 million and approximately $37.17 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 83,721,600 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

