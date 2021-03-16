Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $1,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.