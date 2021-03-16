Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $126.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

