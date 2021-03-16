Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of BZLYF stock remained flat at $$4.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. Beazley has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liability services, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

