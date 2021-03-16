Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after buying an additional 829,627 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,930,000 after purchasing an additional 298,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

NYSE BDX opened at $240.76 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

