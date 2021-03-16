Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of BFSA traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €54.10 ($63.65). The stock had a trading volume of 68,274 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.84. Befesa has a 52 week low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($70.59).

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

