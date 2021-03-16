Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Update

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the February 11th total of 968,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In related news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in Belden by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Belden by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after buying an additional 33,092 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 23.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 31,468 shares during the period.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.94. 2,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

