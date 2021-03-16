Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCX opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18. Churchill Capital Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the third quarter worth $158,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

