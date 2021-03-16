Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post $213.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.50 million to $216.92 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $904.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $907.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $988.20 million, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $990.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSY stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. 827,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

