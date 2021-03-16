BiblePay (BBP) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar. BiblePay has a market cap of $1.33 million and $59,557.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

BiblePay Profile

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

Buying and Selling BiblePay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

