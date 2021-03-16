Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) Short Interest Update

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 11th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BRPA opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

