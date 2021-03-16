Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $286.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.74. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,214 shares of company stock valued at $59,616,887. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.