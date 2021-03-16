Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BPTH. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

BPTH traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 487,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,045. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

