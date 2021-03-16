BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%.

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.61.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 3.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

