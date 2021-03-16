BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $132,797 over the last three months. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

