BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $37,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.51. 18,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,055 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

