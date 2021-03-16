Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 9.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares dropped 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 23,217,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 77,897,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

BNGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

