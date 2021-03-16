BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BPCR stock opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Tuesday. BioPharma Credit has a 1-year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.40 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

