Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BDT. Raymond James downgraded Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.50.

BDT opened at C$8.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$469.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

