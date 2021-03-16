Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to $10.50

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIRDF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bird Construction from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bird Construction from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

