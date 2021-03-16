Bird.Money (BIRD) Trading 109.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 109.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bird.Money token can currently be bought for approximately $216.25 or 0.00383690 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00049269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00657704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00071226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026178 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00035876 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,482 tokens. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io.

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

