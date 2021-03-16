BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $922,291.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $922,291.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00049386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.83 or 0.00651237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025891 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00035274 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

