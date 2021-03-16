Bitcoin Interest Achieves Market Capitalization of $142,075.79 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $142,075.79 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 139.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.05 or 0.00247509 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00089469 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

